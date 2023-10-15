Photos: Go Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande stars as the iconic Frank-N-Furter, the all-new production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse through October 28.

Go backstage with Frankie in the photos below!

The production features choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster. The Playhouse's lauded production of the show will get a complete overhaul in 2023 with new sets, lighting, costumes and choreography.

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a presenter, actor, producer, reality TV personality and the host of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob BingePants” podcast. Grande recently starred in the horror comedy film, “Summoning Sylvia”, alongside Michael Urie and Travis Coles. He also recently marked his return to the New York Theater in “Titanique: The Musical.” Grande became known to the world when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012 and more recently, as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, “Big Brother.” Grande was a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's “America's Best Dance Crew” and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. From 2016-2017, he co-hosted “Style Code Live,” an interactive fashion and shopping show that streamed live on Amazon.com.

Grande has starred on Broadway as “Franz” in the closing cast of “Rock of Ages” and made his debut with the mega-hit, “Mamma Mia!.” He guest-starred on Nickelodeon's “Henry Danger,” its spinoff “Danger Force,” and Netflix's “Haters Back Off.” As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including “Hamlet,” “La Bête” and “Born Yesterday,” as well as “Brooke Shields at Feinstein's,” and his own one-man show, “Livin' La Vida Grande.”

His philanthropic work includes co-founding the non-profit arts organization "Broadway in South Africa" (now merged with the buildOn) for which he received the Global Impact Award for his work. Grande devotes much of his time and energy supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center and is on the board of GLAAD.

The production also features Jason Forbach (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Janet, Tim Shea (National Tour of “School of Rock”) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (‘American Idol’ Top 9 finalist in 2021) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly (“A Chorus Line” Musical Theater Wichita) as Columbia, Benjamin Howes (Broadway’s [title of show] and “Scandalous”) as Narrator/Dr. Scott. Stanley Martin (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) is Eddie and Julia Joy (BCP’s “Mamma Mia!”) and Natalie Welch are phantoms.

The creative team includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Luke Molloy. Kellian Frank is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit the link below, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

