Photos: Go Backstage at the New York Pops with Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, and More!

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at Carnegie Hall with Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara! The pair joined The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke for a one-night-only concert on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Check out the backstage photos below!



Together with Steven Reineke, Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara put together a unique program which paid homage to earlier icons of stage and screen who teamed up for memorable concerts.

Sutton Foster most recently appeared on Broadway in the leading role of Marian Paroo in The Music Man and previously starred as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many other productions. She most recently appeared with The New York Pops in August 2015, launching the orchestra’s summer concert series at Forest Hills Stadium.

Kelli O’Hara will star on Broadway this winter in the recently announced Days of Wine and Roses and previously starred as Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Kate/Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me Kate, in addition to many other appearances. Kelli most recently joined The New York Pops for holiday concerts in December 2021.

"Sutton and Kelli’s past appearances with The New York Pops have been milestone events for our orchestra and audience members,” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “It’s a dream realized to bring these two leading ladies of Broadway and incredible talents together on the Carnegie Hall stage with our fantastic orchestra.”

Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz, and Ali Stroker; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy