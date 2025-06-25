 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Gianna Harris as Juliet in & JULIET on Broadway

The cast also features Liam Pearce, Drew Gehling, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more.

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at Gianna Harris in the title role of 'Juliet' in & JULIET on Broadway! Gianna joined the company of & Juliet this month, playing her first performance on Tuesday, June 10. 

& Juliet is now playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. As previously announced, a new block of tickets for & Juliet is now on sale, with tickets available through February 8, 2026.

A high-energy jukebox musical that rewrites Shakespeare’s tragic love story & Juliet* features a book by Schitt’s Creek alumnus David West Read and a playlist of Max Martin pop hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Roar.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos