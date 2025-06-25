Photos: Gianna Harris as Juliet in & JULIET on Broadway

The cast also features Liam Pearce, Drew Gehling, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more.
You can now get a first look at Gianna Harris in the title role of 'Juliet' in & JULIET on Broadway! Gianna joined the company of & Juliet this month, playing her first performance on Tuesday, June 10.
& Juliet is now playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. As previously announced, a new block of tickets for & Juliet is now on sale, with tickets available through February 8, 2026.
A high-energy jukebox musical that rewrites Shakespeare’s tragic love story & Juliet* features a book by Schitt’s Creek alumnus David West Read and a playlist of Max Martin pop hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Roar.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade