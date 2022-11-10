Photos: Get a First Look at Luna & More in KPOP on Broadway
In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, and more.
KPOP, starring K-pop super star Luna as MwE, will open on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday, November 20, 2022. KPOP, directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.
Get a first look at photos below!
KPOP is the first Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage.
In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.
The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Luna
Luna
Luna
Kevin Woo and the cast
The cast
Luna
The cast
Luna
The cast
The cast
Zach Piser
