Photos: Frankie Grande in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Performances will run through November 2.
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, is revisiting his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse through November 2. Get a first look at opening night photos here!
Grande returns to the Playhouse production, where he performed the role to critical and audience acclaim the last two seasons — while breaking Bucks County Playhouse’s Box Office records for the show in 2023 and 2024. “The Rocky Horror Show” has become an annual experience at the historic venue, but the current production will not be seen next year as production rights are not available to the Playhouse for 2026.
Again directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Hunter Foster with choreography by Shannon Lewis and associate choreographer Julia Joy, the company will also feature returning cast members Jordan Bollwerk as Brad Majors, Natalie Welch as Janet Weiss, Tim Shea as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray as Magenta, and Stanley Martin as Eddie, joined by Madeline Benoit as Columbia and Patrick Richwood as Dr. Scott/Narrator.
With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Natalie Welch and Jordan Bollwerk
Natalie Welch and Jordan Bollwerk
Frankie Grande & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Frankie Grande, Choreographer Shannon Lewis & The Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Tim Shea and Alyssa Wray
Tim Shea, Frankie Grande and Alyssa Wray
Frankie Grande and Skyler Shields
Annie Gagen and Mary Grace Humphries
Madeline Benoit and Stanley Martin
Madeline Benoit, Frankie Grande and Stanley Martin
Jordan Bollwerk, Frankie Grande and Natalie Welch
Jordan Bollwerk, Frankie Grande and Natalie Welch
Patrick Richwood and Frankie Grande
Patrick Richwood and Frankie Grande
Alyssa Wray and Madeline Benoit
Madeline Benoit and Alyssa Wray
Joan Grande and Frankie Grande
Appa Grande and Frankie Grande
Jordan Bollwerk and Skyler Shields
Choreographer Shannon Lewis and Associate Choreographer Julia Joy
Madeline Benoit, Stanley Martin and Natalie Welch
Choreographer Shannon Lewis and Marc Kudisch
Alyssa Wray and Frankie Grande
