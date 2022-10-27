Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Suzan-Lori Parks & More in Rehearsals for PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR

The cast features Kenita Miller, Lauren Molina, Orville Mendoza and more.

Oct. 27, 2022  

The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere of PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on Friday, November 4. The theatrical concert, written by and featuring Pulitzer Prize winner and Public Theater Writer-in-Residence Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Bessie Award winner Niegel Smith, will be performed in Joe's Pub for a limited three-week engagement through Sunday, November 27. PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will officially open on Wednesday, November 16.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

On March 13, 2020, as theaters shut their doors and so many of us went into lockdown, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and The Public's Writer-in-Residence Suzan-Lori Parks picked up her pen and her guitar and set out to write a play every day. What emerged is a breathtaking anthology of plays and songs that chronicle our collective experience and the hope and perseverance that occurred throughout that troubling year. Performed in the intimate music venue, Joe's Pub, PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR is a theatrical concert featuring the music and plays of Suzan-Lori Parks, and is both a personal story of one family's daily lives, as well as a sweeping account of all we faced as a city, a nation, and a global community. Niegel Smith directs this life-affirming new work that beams with humor and humanity, bears witness to what we've experienced, and offers inspiration as we shape our future.

The complete cast of PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR includes Edward Astor Chin (Understudy), Leland Fowler (Actor 2), Danyel Fulton (Understudy), Greg Keller (Actor 1), Orville Mendoza (Actor 5), Kenita Miller (Actor 3), Lauren Molina (Actor 6), Suzan-Lori Parks (The Writer), Martín Solá (Actor 7), Will Stone (Understudy), and Pearl Sun (Actor 4).

The production features scenic and projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Ania Washington, sound design by Dan Moses Schrier, and prop management by Alexander Wylie. Ric Molina serves as music director and has contributed to both vocal and instrumental arrangements for the production. Buzz Cohen serves as the production stage manager and Janelle Caso will serve as stage manager.




