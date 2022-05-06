Photos: First Look at Roundabout Underground's EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

Roundabout Underground is presenting Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon.

Check out photos below!

Exception to the Rule is now in previews and opens officially on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 26, 2022. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

The cast of Exception to the Rule includes MaYaa Boateng as "Erika," Malik Childs as "Tommy," Mister Fitzgerald as "Abdul," Toney Goins as "Dayrin," Amandla Jahava as "Mikayla," and Claudia Logan as "Dasani."