Photos: First Look at Olivia Valli and Adam Pascal in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

The producers of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL have released the first production photo for the tour featuring Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward and Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis. The tour began performances this weekend at the Providence Performing Arts Center and will officially open tonight at PPAC to a sold-out house before heading to its next stop, Cincinnati for a two-week engagement beginning Tuesday, October 19th.

Get a first look at the production photo as well as PPAC curtain call photos below!

At Saturday night's first preview, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center Lynn Singleton presented lead producer Paula Wagner and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell with a citation on behalf of Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the City of Providence, thanking and congratulating the company of PRETTY WOMAN for their talent and artistry, while celebrating the launch of the National Tour in Providence.

Following the performance, Paula Wagner, Jerry Mitchell, and Kathleen Marshall presented the company with red roses and a champagne toast to celebrate the return of live theater and the company's first performance.

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by lead producer, Paula Wagner, and a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

For the full tour route and cast information, please visit https://tour.prettywomanthemusical.com/