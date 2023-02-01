Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME

The production will officially open at Studio 54 on Broadway on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Get a first look at photos below!

Performances for Pictures From Home began on Friday, January 13, 2023 and the production will officially open at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT Photo
VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT
Nathan Lane appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss returning to Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane told the hilarious story of when he and his co-star Danny Burstein tried on their wigs in the play for the first time. Watch the video of the interview now!
Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
 Pictures From Home begins previews tonight, January 13, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023. Meet the cast of Pictures From Home here!
PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days Photo
PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days
PICTURES FROM HOME will now begin previews on Broadway on Friday, January 13, 2023,  instead of the previously announced January 10th first preview, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023.
PICTURES FROM HOME Box Office to Open Next Week Photo
PICTURES FROM HOME Box Office to Open Next Week
Celebrate the laughter and joy of the holidays with a special box office opening of Pictures From Home beginning Monday, December 19 at Studio 54 on Broadway, coinciding with the beginning of Hanukkah.     

More Hot Stories For You


Video: National Touring Company Of CATS Joins THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast For 100th EpisodeVideo: National Touring Company Of CATS Joins THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast For 100th Episode
January 31, 2023

Watch the 100th episode of Broadway Podcast Network's “The Wrong Cat Died,” featuring the cast of the US National Tour of CATS.
2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
January 31, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for NYC Off-Broadway Week! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5.
Marcia Milgrom Dodge, John Tartaglia, Lili-Anne Brown & More Join The Muny's 2023 SeasonMarcia Milgrom Dodge, John Tartaglia, Lili-Anne Brown & More Join The Muny's 2023 Season
January 31, 2023

The Muny announced has announced the directors, choreographers and music director/conductors for The Muny’s 2023 Premier Season. See details about The Muny's season, and see how to purchase tickets.
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on BroadwayTAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway
January 31, 2023

There are only 8 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT! See how to purchase tickets.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23
January 31, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/29/2023.
share