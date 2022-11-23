Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Matt Doyle as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Doyle stars alongside Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey, Andrew Call as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Mushnik, and more.

Nov. 23, 2022  

See production photos of Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as Seymour, alongside Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey, Andrew Call as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Mushnik, and more, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street).

Completing the current cast are Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.


