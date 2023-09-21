Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom, Jr. & More in PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Purlie Victorious is now in performances and will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

The first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis is now in performances and will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.).
 

Get a first look at photos below!


Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. stars in the production as “Purlie Victorious Judson”, alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”, Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”, Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. The company also includes Melvin Abston (u/s Gitlow Judson), Willa Bost (u/s Missy Judson/Idella Landy), Brandi Porter (u/s Luttiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) and Donald Webber Jr. (u/s Purlie Victorious Judson). Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton.  Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission.  Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog).  Have an evening in the theatre that will lift you up and “won’t let you wipe that grin off your face.” — The New York Times
Purlie Victorious is produced by: Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Willette and Manny Klausner, Salman Moudy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Glenn Davis, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Ken Greiner, John Gore Organization, Patrick W. Jones, Kenny Leon, Van Kaplan, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, Nnamdi Asomugha, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington.
 

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin 

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Heather Alicia Simms and Billy Eugene Jones

Kara Young and Heather Alicia Simms

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Noah Robbins and Vanessa Bell Calloway

Kara Young

Jay O. Sanders, Billy Eugene Jones, Kara Young, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kara Young

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kara Young

Kara Young, Heather Alicia Simms, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vanessa Bell Calloway, Billy Eugene Jones, and Noah Robbins

The cast



