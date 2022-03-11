Photos: First Look at Julianne Hough, Vanessa Williams & More in Rehearsals for POTUS

Take a first look at the cast and crew of Selina Fillinger's POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive, now in rehearsals as they gear up for their inaugural Broadway performance April 14. The show marks the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Selina Fillinger (Something Clean), in a production directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

POTUS will celebrate its official Opening Night on Monday, May 9, 2022, and play a limited engagement through Sunday, August 14, 2022. The play features Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Come from Away), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Grand Horizons, Anastasia), Lighting Design by Sonoyo Nishikawa (Once Upon a One More Time, Prince of Broadway On Tour), and Sound Design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen), Hair and Wig Design by Cookie Jordan (Slave Play, Trouble In Mind). Intimacy and Fight Direction is by Rocio Mendez (Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo y Julieta at The Public Theater), Casting is by Artios Award winner Taylor Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me, Slave Play), Production Stage Management is by Johnny Milani (Kinky Boots, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical (The Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge!). The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Sony Music Masterworks, Mark Gordon Pictures, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Jonathan Demar, Luke Katler, Thomas Laub, and David J. Lynch.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson