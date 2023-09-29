Photos: First Look at Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! The Musical! will open Thursday, October 12, 2023.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Gutenberg! The Musical! will open Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.




