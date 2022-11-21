Photos: First Look at Jordan E. Cooper and the Cast of AIN'T NO MO'
The production is now in previews at Belasco Theatre with opening night set for December 1, 2022.
All new production photos have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! Check them out below.
From the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, and acclaimed, visionary powerhouse producer Lee Daniels, Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.
Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"
The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper-heralded by The New York Times as one of "a generation of Black playwrights whose fiercely political and formally inventive works are challenging audiences, critics, and the culture at large to think about race, and racism, in new ways."-as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.
NBA champion, producer, and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union, and drag queen star RuPaul are co-producers of Ain't No Mo'. Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment and Union will produce under her I'll Have Another Productions.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Marchant Davis and cast
Crystal Lucas-Perry and Ebony Marshall-Oliver
Fedna Jacquet, Shannon Matesky, Marchant Davis, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver
