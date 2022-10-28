Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Man of No Importance
Click Here for More on A Man of No Importance

Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons, A.J. Shively, Mare Winningham & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

Oct. 28, 2022  

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30. It will run through Sunday, December 18. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast also features Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Adele Rice, Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally, and William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Baldy O'Shea.

The creative team includes John Doyle (Scenic Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), Craig Burns, The Telsey Office (Casting), Alex Wylie (Props Supervisor), Bruce Coughlin (Orchestrator), Caleb Hoyer (Music Director), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Mary Beth Peil

A Man Of No Importance
Mare Winningham and Thom Sesma

A Man Of No Importance
Shereen Ahmed and the company

A Man Of No Importance
Nathaniel Stampley

A Man Of No Importance
The company

A Man Of No Importance
The company

A Man Of No Importance
Thom Sesma

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively and Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively and Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons and the company

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo, Joel Waggoner and William Youmans

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons and Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons and Kara Mikula

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons and Shereen Ahmed




Related Stories
VIDEO: Jim Parsons on the Intimacy of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
VIDEO: Jim Parsons on the 'Intimacy' of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Jim Parsons appeared on CBS Mornings recently to discuss appearing Off-Broadway in A Man of No Importance. Parsons discussed the intimacy of performing the show at Classic Stage Company, his Irish accent in the production, the recent Big Bang Theory reunion, and more Watch the new video interview now!
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to Extend for Two Additional Weeks Photo
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to Extend for Two Additional Weeks
Classic Stage Company's A Man of No Importance will extend its run due to popular demand. Previously set to close on December 4, the musical will now close on Sunday, December 18. 
Cast, Creative Team & More to Join A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Classic Perspectives Series Photo
Cast, Creative Team & More to Join A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Classic Perspectives Series at CSC
Classic Stage Company has announced its full programming for Classic Perspectives, a series of post-show conversations inspired by A Man of No Importance by Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens.

More Hot Stories For You


Listen: Lea Salonga and Pentatonix Sing 'Christmas In Our Hearts'Listen: Lea Salonga and Pentatonix Sing 'Christmas In Our Hearts'
October 28, 2022

Lea Salonga has been featured on Pentatonix's new holiday albu, Holidays Around The World! Salonga sings along with the a capella group on a rendition of Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas In Our Hearts.
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents FOOLSShaker Theatre Arts Presents FOOLS
October 28, 2022

Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents Fools by Neil Simon, playing November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next MonthMADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month
October 28, 2022

MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her. 
Dr. Mark DeGarmo To Present At Transcultural Exchange Conference In BostonDr. Mark DeGarmo To Present At Transcultural Exchange Conference In Boston
October 28, 2022

D. Mark DeGarmo, Dance Scholar/Educator/Choreographer to Present at Transcultural Exchange Conference Boston Friday - Sunday November 4-6, 2022.
Applications For Springboard, The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Flagship Training Programme Are Now Open For 2023 – 2024Applications For Springboard, The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Flagship Training Programme Are Now Open For 2023 – 2024
October 28, 2022

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre  has announced that 2023 – 2024 SPRINGBOARD applications are now open for the second year of the ground-breaking, free two year training programme that aims to find, shape, inspire, and champion the next generation of performers from currently underrepresented groups in theatre.