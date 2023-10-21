Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts, Executive Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Check out the photos below!

The production stars Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Broadway: Newsies, Waitress, American Son) as Jay Gatsby and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada (Broadway: Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, Sara Chase (TV: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Broadway: First Date; Paper Mill: Godspell) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis (Broadway: Jelly’s Last Jam, Kiss Me, Kate; Paper Mill: Cinderella) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Broadway: Six The Musical; West End: Evita) as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway: Disney’s Frozen,

Beautiful:The Carole King Musical) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Broadway: Camelot,

Come From Away) as George Wilson and John Zdrojeski (Broadway: Good Night, Oscar; Off-Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as Tom Buchanan.



The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez and Katie Webber.



Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.



The production plays through November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, October 22. Tickets are available at the Paper Mill Playhouse website.



The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Television: “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Masked Singer”). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.



The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway: The Cottage, Spamalot), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Harmony; Paper Mill: Chasing Rainbows), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway: Spamalot), sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Broadway: Hamilton, MJ: The Musical) and Rachael Geier, and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez (Broadway: POTUS, Ain’t No Mo’). The production stage manager is Brian Bogin. Casting is by C12 Casting.

This production is made possible by special arrangement with Chunsoo Shin, a celebrated Korean musical theatre producer who is the founder and president of OD Company, a global theatre producing company in South Korea. He was the first Korean producer to become a lead producer on Broadway. He is acknowledged as an influential musical producer in Korea’s theater industry. Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, Holler If Ya Hear Me. Korea: Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha, Jekyll & Hyde, Dreamgirls, Titanic, The Story of My Life, and more. In Development: The Lights in Firenze, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla), and more. He is the founding president of the Korean Association of Musical Producers.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including Q&As held live in the theater with cast members. Paper Mill Prologues and The Director’s Viewpoint will be available to everyone on-demand in the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.



Award-winning access programs and services are available at all Paper Mill Playhouse productions, including audio-described performances, American Sign Language interpreted and open-captioned performances, Braille and large-print programs, and assistive listening devices.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers three-, four- , and five-show subscription packages, available now starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits – see www.PaperMill.org for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office.