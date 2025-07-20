 tracking pixel
Photos: First Look at EVITA at The Muny

Performances run July 18-24.

By: Jul. 20, 2025
Production photos have just been released for Evia at the Muny, which runs July 18 through July 24. See the photos below! 

Joining Katerina McCrimmon (Eva), Paulo Szot(Juan Perón), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Che) and Daniel Torres (Agustín Magaldi) is Sabrina Santana (Perón's Mistress, Ensemble). Rounding out the cast are Andrés Acosta, Leyla Ali, Marissa Barragán, Leah BerryPatrick BlindauerJordan CasanovaMarilyn CasertaJunior CervilaDevin Cortez, Nicholas Cunha, Kyle de la Cruz Laing, Daniel Alan DiPinto, Kylie Edwards, Noelia Guerrero, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Zibby Nolting, Arnie Rodriguez, Leann Schuering, Trevor Michael SchmidtSharrod Williamsand Noah Van Ess. The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Evita is led by Josh Rhodes (director/choreographer), Lee Wilkins (associate director/choreographer), Ben Whiteley (music director/conductor) and Junior Cervila (tango choreographer).

The design and Production Team includes Natalia Nieves-Melchor (assistant choreographer), Adam Koch (scenic designer), Brian C. Hemesath (Costume Designer), Paige Seber (lighting designer), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers), Steven Royal (video designer), Kelley Jordan (wig designer), The Telsey Office/Alex Cortinas (casting) and Kelsey Tippins (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: The Muny, Phillip Hamer, Emily Santel, MaryKatherine Patteson

Katerina McCrimmon, Noelia Guerrero and Junior Cervila

Members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Members of the company of the 2025 Muny productoin of "Evita."

Paulo Szot

Katerina McCrimmon and Omar Lopez-Cepero

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon in the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon and members of the company

Paulo Szot and Katerina McCrimmon

Members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Paulo Szot in the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Sharrod Williams and Katerina McCrimmon

Sabrina Santana and Omar Lopez-Cepero

Sabrina Santana

Omar Lopez-Cepero

Members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon and members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Katerina McCrimmon, Daniel Torres, Omar Lopez-Cepero and members of the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

Omar Lopez-Cepero and the company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."

The company of the 2025 Muny production of "Evita."




