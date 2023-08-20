Photos: First Look at EL MAGO POP on Broadway, Opening Tonight!

This strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks, on Sunday, August 27th.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

POPULAR

What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 1 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 2 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, has released new production photos of his highly anticipated, eponymous Broadway show, El Mago Pop. Direct from Barcelona, the production officially opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York) as Antonio makes history, becoming the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.

Check out the photos below!

This strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks, on Sunday, August 27th.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz

El Mago Pop
Antonio Díaz




RELATED STORIES

1
EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery Photo
EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Don't miss your chance to experience EL MAGO POP at an affordable price! Learn about the rush and lottery ticket options available for this limited-time offer. Hurry and secure your discounted tickets today.

2
Video: EL MAGO POPs Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Photo
Video: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut

Antonio just checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at The Edge to chat all about the new show and what audiences can expect from El Mago Pop. Watch in this video!

3
EL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to Demand Photo
EL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to Demand

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, has announced that due to poplar demand, the Broadway production of his show, El Mago Pop has added an extra performance on Saturday, August 26th at 10:00am ET. 

4
Interview: Meet the Magic Man Behind EL MAGO POP Photo
Interview: Meet the Magic Man Behind EL MAGO POP

Do you believe in magic? You sure will if you head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre this month. That's because Antonio Díaz, the highest grossing European illusionist in the world, is getting ready to make his highly anticipated Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert SitzprobeVideo: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Plays Final Broadway PerformanceALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Plays Final Broadway Performance
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSONShia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Josh Groban Sidelined From SWEENEY TODD Due To CovidJosh Groban Sidelined From SWEENEY TODD Due To Covid

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You