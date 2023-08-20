Photos: First Look at EL MAGO POP on Broadway, Opening Tonight!

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, has released new production photos of his highly anticipated, eponymous Broadway show, El Mago Pop. Direct from Barcelona, the production officially opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York) as Antonio makes history, becoming the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.

Check out the photos below!

This strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks, on Sunday, August 27th.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.