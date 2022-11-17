Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Deirdre O'Connell & More in BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at Lincoln Center Theater

A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, is now in previews and will open on Sunday, December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

Becky Nurse of Salem features Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.

Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.

Becky Nurse of Salem has sets by Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Suzzy Roche is the Composer and Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.




Related Stories
BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater
Due to a positive Covid case in the company which caused a significant disruption in the rehearsal process, Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, will now begin previews Tuesday, November 8 and open on Sunday, December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at LCT Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at LCT
On Tuesday, September 27, cast, crew and creatives of Lincoln Center Theater’s BECKY NURSE OF SALEM gathered for the first rehearsal. Get a first look at photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/17: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, Jessica Chastain to Return to Broadway, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/17: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, Jessica Chastain to Return to Broadway, and More!
November 17, 2022

Top stories include Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in A Doll's House in 2023! Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, Funny Girl will release a cast recording, and more!
Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Shares Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler FergusonVideo: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Shares Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
November 16, 2022

Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUSPhotos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS
November 16, 2022

Earlier this month, Almost Famous offically opened on Broadway and the legacy of the Legacy Robe continued with the latest recipient, Erica Mansfield.
Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House CelebrationPhotos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration
November 16, 2022

See photos of 1776 cast member Brooke Simpson at a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month.
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World StagesPhotos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
November 16, 2022

See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. 