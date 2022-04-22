Photos: First Look at Danny Gardner in the World Premiere of A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of A Thousand Faces: The Lon Chaney Musical.

Check out photos below!

The show tells the incredible true story of the pioneering silent movie star, Lon Chaney. A CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Lon learns at an early age to communicate through facial expressions and pantomime. With their son, Creighton, in tow, Lon performs with his charismatic first wife as a song and dance man in Vaudeville houses across the country. When a family scandal destroys his theater career and results in a bitter divorce, Lon must quickly find work and establish a stable home or lose his son. He turns to the budding silent film industry-transforming himself with incredible depth and humanity into characters living on the fringe. Lon shoots to international fame as the star of over 150 films, including the original Hunchback of Notre Dame and Phantom of the Opera. His unique ability to transform himself, with the aid of inventive makeup techniques that he developed, earned him the nickname "The Man of a Thousand Faces."

Leading the company is Broadway's Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea) and Music Director, Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Altar Boyz, Radio City Christmas Spectacular). The musical features Book by ERIC LANE (Ride, Filming O'Keefe), Music by RACHEL DEVORE FOGARTY (The Necklace) and Lyrics by Kevin Fogarty (Call Me Home).

A Thousand Faces will run for two weeks only, through May 1, 2022 at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan. For tickets, visit www.the‌encoretheatre.org.