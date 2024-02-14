Photos: First Look at Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch in THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR

All new photos have been released from The New Group's world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey, featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That, Little Foxes) and Taylor Trensch (Camelot; Hello, Dolly!), directed by New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.

Previews began Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through Sunday, March 24 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Check out the photos below!

Naphtali’s (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago. And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he’s flirting with. When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he’s spent years trying to forget. A funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart.

This production marks a return to The New Group for Cynthia Nixon, where she directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, and appeared on stage in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Scott Elliott. This marks a New Group debut for playwright Jordan Seavey and Taylor Trensch.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design byRob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun. Fight & Intimacy Director: UnkleDave’s Fight-House. Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni