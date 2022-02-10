Photos: First Look at Bryan Cranston, Amy Brenneman & More in POWER OF SAIL

Geffen Playhouse is presenting Power of Sail, written by Paul Grellong, and directed by Weyni Mengesha. Set to open on February 17, Power of Sail features Hugo Armstrong, Amy Brenneman, Bryan Cranston, Donna Simone Johnson, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Brandon Scott.

Get a first look at photos below!

Distinguished Harvard professor Charles Nichols (Emmy & Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston) finds himself in hot water after inviting an incendiary white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. His colleagues are concerned, his students are in revolt, but Charles is undeterred in his plot to expose and academically thrash his invited guest. This profoundly relevant new play by Paul Grellong (The Boys, Manuscript) examines the insidiousness of hate disguised as free speech and the question of who ultimately pays the price.

Closing Night: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Running Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes, no intermission.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $149.00. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

This production contains adult subject matter and profanity. Not recommended to those under the age of 14. Children under 6 years of age will not be admitted.