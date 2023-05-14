Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting the Broadway Center Stage (BCS) production of the uproarious, irreverent, Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (BCS: The Who's Tommy) with musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods), Spamalot plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater through May 21, 2023.

Check out photos from the star-studded production below!

The eagerly anticipated production stars Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, BCS: Guys and Dolls and The Music Man) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Jane Anger, BCS: How to Succeed...) as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud) as Sir Galahad.

Monty Python's Spamalot also features Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes...a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Executive Producer and Vice President of Theater Jeffrey Finn, and will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume coordination and additional design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Costumes, props, additional set pieces, and additional projections are provided by 3D Theatrical from the original Broadway scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Monty Python's Spamalot are currently available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.