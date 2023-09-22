Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS is currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. 

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Click Here for More on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Get a first look production shots released for STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS, currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. 

Check out the photos below!
 
The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

 
Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The old friends of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends are getting ready for the West End! Performances begin 21 September at the Gielgud Theatre, where it will run through 6 January 2024. Check out photos from inside rehearsals here!

More Hot Stories For You

Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo BoothStarry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth
Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrathFundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You