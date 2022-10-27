Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Photos of FROZEN on Tour

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as “Elsa” and Lauren Nicole Chapman as “Anna."

Oct. 27, 2022  

All new production photos have been released of the North American tour of Frozen. Check them out below!

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Will Savarese as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Aria Kane and Saheli Khan alternating as "Young Anna," and Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell alternating as "Young Elsa".

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 24 cities. One of five productions of Frozen playing around the world, the North American tour will next play engagements in St. Louis, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego, Costa Mesa and more.

It's currently in performances through October 29 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Tulsa, OK.

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Jack Brewer, Caelan Creaser, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Natalie Goodin, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Caleb Summers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).




