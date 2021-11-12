Photos: First Look at Alaska 5000, Emily Skeggs & More in HEAD OVER HEELS

Pasadena Playhouse will present for Head Over Heels, with music of The Go-Go's, which kicks off the Playhouse's 2021-2022 season.

Check out photos below!

The cast stars Alaska 5000 (RuPaul's Drag Race), Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), George Salazar (Little Shop of Horrors), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), and Shanice Williams ("Dorothy" in NBC's The Wiz Live!).

The historic Pasadena Playhouse will be fully transformed for the production creating an experience with both traditional reserved theater seats and a general admission dance floor. Performances are scheduled from November 9 through December 12. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30, at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/head-over-heels/.