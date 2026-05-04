Beanie Feldstein Expecting First Baby with Wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts

A new Beanie Baby is on the way! Beanie Feldstein has revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts. The couple, who were married in 2023, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!" they wrote in the joint post. The accompanying photos feature the Funny Girl star showing off her baby bump while clad in a pink dress, alongisde Roberts.

Ariana Grande, Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Alex Edelman, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cyril Creighton, Fina Strazza, Julie Benko, Billie Lourd, and more offered their congratulations in the comments section of the post.

The couple met while working on the film How to Build a Girl, where Roberts was a producer and Feldstein starred. They first announced their engagement in 2022 and were wed in 2023 in New York's Hudson Valley. Take a look at the post below.

Most recently, Beanie Feldstein was seen onstage in the Broadway Center Stage production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which ran in October of 2024. On Broadway, she played the role of Fanny Brice in the revival of Funny Girl and made her Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler.

Film credits include Lady Bird, Booksmart, The Humans, and Drive-Away Dolls. She is also starring in 2026's Focker-in-Law alongside Ariana Grande and as Mary Flynn in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. On television, she has been seen as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment and the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Bonnie-Chance Roberts is a film producer whose other screen credits include Bridget Jones's Baby, Mary Queen of Scots, and Cats.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...