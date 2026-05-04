 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows

The 2026 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 5.

By:
Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage

Awards season has arrived! While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Do any of this season's shows stand a chance at making history? Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.

Note: Winner*

Hamilton (2016) - 16 nominations

The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows Image
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Best Musical*
Best Book of a Musical (Lin-Manuel Miranda)*
Best Original Score (Lin-Manuel Miranda)*
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Leslie Odom, Jr.)*
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Phillipa Soo)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Renée Elise Goldsberry)*
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Daveed Diggs)*
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Jonathan Groff)
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Christopher Jackson)
Best Direction of a Musical (Thomas Kail)*
Best Choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler)*
Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire)*
Best Scenic Design of a Musical (David Korins)
Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell)*
Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Howell Binkley)*

The Producers (2001) - 15 nominations

The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows Image
Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

Best Musical*
Best Book of a Musical (Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan)*
Best Original Score (Mel Brooks)*
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nathan Lane)*
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Matthew Broderick)
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gary Beach)*
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Roger Bart)
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Brad Oscar)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Cady Huffman)*
Best Direction of a Musical (Susan Stroman)*
Best Choreography (Susan Stroman)*
Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman)*
Best Costume Design of a Musical (William Ivey Long)*
Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Peter Kaczorowski)*
Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Robin Wagner)*

NOTE: The Producers is the most-winning production, triumphing in 12 categories including Best Musical.

Billy Elliot the Musical (2009) - 15 nominations

The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows Image
Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Best Musical*
Best Book of a Musical (Lee Hall)*
Best Original Score (Lee Hall and Elton John)
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (David Álvarez, Trent Kowalik and Kiril Kulish)*
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (David Bologna)
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gregory Jbara)*
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Haydn Gwynne)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Carole Shelley)
Best Direction of a Musical (Stephen Daldry)*
Best Choreography (Peter Darling)*
Best Orchestrations (Martin Koch)*
Best Costume Design of a Musical (Nicky Gillibrand)
Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Rick Fisher)*
Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Ian MacNeil)*
Best Sound Design of a Musical (Paul Arditti)*

Jagged Little Pill (2020)- 15 nominations

The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows Image
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody)*
Best Original Score (Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard)
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Elizabeth Stanley)
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Derek Klena)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Kathryn Gallagher)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Celia Rose Gooding)
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten)*
Best Direction of a Musical (Diane Paulus)
Best Choreography (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui)
Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Riccardo Hernandez)
Best Costume Design of a Musical (Emily Rebholz)
Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Justin Townsend)
Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans)

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You