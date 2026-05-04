The Most Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows

Awards season has arrived! While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Do any of this season's shows stand a chance at making history? Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.

Note: Winner*

Hamilton (2016) - 16 nominations

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Lin-Manuel Miranda)*

Best Original Score (Lin-Manuel Miranda)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Leslie Odom, Jr.)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Phillipa Soo)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Renée Elise Goldsberry)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Daveed Diggs)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Jonathan Groff)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Christopher Jackson)

Best Direction of a Musical (Thomas Kail)*

Best Choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler)*

Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (David Korins)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell)*

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Howell Binkley)*

The Producers (2001) - 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan)*

Best Original Score (Mel Brooks)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nathan Lane)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Matthew Broderick)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gary Beach)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Roger Bart)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Brad Oscar)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Cady Huffman)*

Best Direction of a Musical (Susan Stroman)*

Best Choreography (Susan Stroman)*

Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman)*

Best Costume Design of a Musical (William Ivey Long)*

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Peter Kaczorowski)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Robin Wagner)*

NOTE: The Producers is the most-winning production, triumphing in 12 categories including Best Musical.

Billy Elliot the Musical (2009) - 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Lee Hall)*

Best Original Score (Lee Hall and Elton John)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (David Álvarez, Trent Kowalik and Kiril Kulish)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (David Bologna)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gregory Jbara)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Haydn Gwynne)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Carole Shelley)

Best Direction of a Musical (Stephen Daldry)*

Best Choreography (Peter Darling)*

Best Orchestrations (Martin Koch)*

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Nicky Gillibrand)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Rick Fisher)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Ian MacNeil)*

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Paul Arditti)*

Jagged Little Pill (2020)- 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody)*

Best Original Score (Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard)

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Elizabeth Stanley)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Derek Klena)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Kathryn Gallagher)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Celia Rose Gooding)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten)*

Best Direction of a Musical (Diane Paulus)

Best Choreography (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui)

Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Riccardo Hernandez)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Emily Rebholz)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Justin Townsend)

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans)

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming