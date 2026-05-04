The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that Bess Wohl's Liberation has won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Nazareth Hassan's Bowl EP, and Talene Monahon's Meet the Cartozians.

Liberation opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, 2025 and ran for 23 previews and 112 regular performances.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

Betsy Aidem</a> in a Scene From 'Liberation'" width="356">

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. A portion of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.

Recent winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama include Purpose (2025), Primary Trust (2024), English (2023), Fat Ham (2022), The Hot Wing King (2021), and A Strange Loop (2020). Learn more about past winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the history of the prizes.

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Related Stories 1 LIBERATION Wins 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that Bess Wohl's Liberation has won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Nazareth Hassan's Bowl EP, and Talene Monahon's Meet the Cartozians.