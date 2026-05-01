Photos: THE FEAR OF 13's Adrien Brody Receives Sardi's Portrait
The Fear of 13 is now playing at James Earl Jones Theatre.
Two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody received his portrait at Sardi’s on April 30, 2026, to celebrate his Broadway debut in Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, where he stars alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson. The Fear of 13 is in performances at James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out photos from the portrait unveiling below!
Brody and Thompson are joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).
The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, Nick Yarris and The Cast of "The Fear of 13"
President of the Broadway League Jason Laks, Adrien Brody, Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel and President & CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund Joseph P. Benincasa
Nick Yarris, Adrien Brody and Anna Wintour
Adrien Brody and Anna Wintour
Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel and Head of CAA's Theater Department Joe Machota
Sylvia Plachy and son Adrien Brody
Elliot Brody, Sylvia Plachy and Adrien Brody
CEO of Seaview Productions Greg Nobile
Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel
Adrien Brody and Ephraim Sykes
Sylvia Plachy and son Adrien Brody
Elliot Brody and Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody and Sardi's Owner Max Klimavicius
Adrien Brody and Sardi's Owner Max Klimavicius
Adrien Brody and Sardi's Owner Max Klimavicius
Sardi's Owner Max Klimavicius and Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and The Cast of "The Fear of 13"
Sylvia Plachy, Adrien Brody, Elliot Brody and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Brody, CEO of Seaview Productions Greg Nobile and Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel
Adrien Brody, CEO of Seaview Productions Greg Nobile and Chairman & CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel
Adrien Brody, Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino and Director David Cromer
Sylvia Plachy, Adrien Brody and Elliot Brody
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino and Director David Cromer
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Nick Yarris and Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris
Adrien Brody's portrait
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