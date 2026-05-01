Photos: THE FEAR OF 13's Adrien Brody Receives Sardi's Portrait

Two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody received his portrait at Sardi’s on April 30, 2026, to celebrate his Broadway debut in Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, where he stars alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson. The Fear of 13 is in performances at James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out photos from the portrait unveiling below!

Brody and Thompson are joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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