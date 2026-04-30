Photos: Robert De Niro Stops By THE FEAR OF 13 On Broadway

The Fear of 13, Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play is now open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The drama starring Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody welcomed a visit from another Hollywood icon, Robert De Niro, when he stopped in to see the show this week, Check out photos from his visit!

Based on a true story, The Fear of 13 follows Nick Yarris, a man who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he maintains he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, the play traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence, as their evolving relationship blurs the line between witness and participant and raises questions about justice, belief, and the fragile boundary between freedom and self-determination.

The production marks the Broadway debuts of Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, who lead a cast that also includes Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Tessa Thompson, Robert De Niro, Adrien Brody



Robert De Niro and cast of The Fear of 13