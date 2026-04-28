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Video: Get a First Look at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway

See footage of Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, and more on stage!

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The Rocky Horror Show began previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026 and officially opened on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. This is a limited engagement now through Sunday, July 19, 2026. Get a first look at footage from the production here!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Sam Pinkleton features Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.   

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.  

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