Video: TITANIQUE Extends Run; Watch All New Footage

The new Broadway musical Titanique has extended its limited Broadway engagement. The comedy, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will now continue performances at the historic St. James Theatre through September 20, 2026. Plus, get an all new look at clips from the show in the video above!

Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winning co-creator Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) complete the cast as understudies.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. The production is directed by co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).

Alongside Tye Blue and Ellenore Scott, the musical’s creative team includes Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti; Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe; and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

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