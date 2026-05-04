Laura Osnes, Noah Wyle, & More Set for 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

On Sunday, May 24, the National Memorial Day Concert will air live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise. The annual evening of remembrance will honor 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of military men and women and their families.

The event will feature performances by four-time Grammy nominated country music star Mickey Guyton; ten-time Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, who served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve; award-winning, multi-platinum selling Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson from the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville; two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway and television star Laura Osnes; Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter Andy Grammer; Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack; two-time Grammy nominated and two-time DOVE Award-winning singer-songwriter Blessing Offor; and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly, who is celebrating his seventeenth season with the concert.

In tribute to all the members of our armed forces, the annual audience favorite Salute to Services features the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams. Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C. and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The 37th annual broadcast of the National Memorial Day Concert airs live on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, and is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and here, and available as Video on Demand from May 24 to June 7, 2026.

2026 National Memorial Day Concert Lineup:

1776 American Revolution

With acclaimed Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor/director/producer/writer Noah Wyle (THE PITT). The concert will bring to life the history of 1776 with a special tribute to the citizen soldiers and militia men of the thirteen colonies who took risks for future generations of Americans. These heroes embarked on a war with the world’s greatest military power to win our independence, enduring brutal conditions and often with no pay. The experience of one of these brave American Revolutionary militiamen who fought for General George Washington will be shared.

WWII 85th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Featuring renowned Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Banks (BREAKING BAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, THE BEAST IN ME). The surprise attack on the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii plunged our nation into World War II. More than 2,400 American service members and civilians were killed and over a thousand wounded on December 7, 1941, the day President Roosevelt declared would “live in infamy.” The 85th anniversary tribute will highlight this monumental time in American history, which galvanized the entire nation, and honor the millions of men and women who left their farms and factories, big cities, and small towns to serve in uniform and on the home front. Members of this Greatest Generation will be saluted on stage.

25th Anniversary Remembrance of 9/11 Attacks

With Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo (KING IVORY, FROZEN RIVER). The shocking events of that day in New York City, over the skies of Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon will be remembered, honoring the commitment Americans made to each other to prevail over an attack on the United States of America. This commemoration will share the story of one of the heroes who faced the unthinkable in the rescue and recovery efforts at the Pentagon and pay tribute to all those who died that tragic day.

Vietnam War Veterans Tribute

Over the course of 250 years, our nation’s military service members have looked out for those with whom they serve. Our nation’s Vietnam War Veterans are exemplary in their mission to not only take care of one another, but to also ensure that future generations of service members, and their families, receive support for their service and sacrifice. The concert will pay special tribute to Vietnam War Veterans, especially those wounded, ill and injured.

Gold Star Families Tribute

A moving tribute to the over one million men and women who have given their lives defending our nation since its founding 250 years ago, with poignant remembrances from Gold Star Families and the traditional playing of Taps at the U.S. Capitol to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Noah Wyle Photo Credit: Getty Images for TIME; Laura Osnes Photo Credit: Kennedy Center

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