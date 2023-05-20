Photos: First Look At William Jackson Harper and More In PRIMARY TRUST Off-Broadway

Primary Trust officially opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

By:
See first look photos of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams for Roundabout Theatre Company.

Primary Trust officially opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Primary Trust stars William Jackson Harper as "Kenneth", April Matthis as "Wally's Waiter", Eric Berryman as "Bert", Jay O. Sanders as "Clay" and Luke Wygodny as "musician".

An Emmy Award nominee for "The Good Place," Harper was last seen on stage in 2017 in Zoe Kazan's After the Blast opposite Cristin Milioti. Matthis returns to Roundabout following her Obie Award-winning turn in Toni Stone; she made her Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson this fall.

Meet Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound), Luke Wygodny (Original Music), and Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



