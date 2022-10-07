Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Lesli Margherita and More In DAMN YANKEES At Musical Theatre West

The Long Beach premiere of Damn Yankees will hit it off on select dates, October 14 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Batter up! Baseball is back, and so is the latest production from Musical Theatre West. Long Beach's premier theatre company presents the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights October 14th- 30th.

Telling the story of a man who risks his life, his wife, and his very soul in hopes of his favorite team winning, Damn Yankees is sure to delight sports and theater fans alike. Tickets range from $20 - $96 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant" by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees is a Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical debuted in 1955, and tells the story of middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, who trades his soul to the Devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. The winning score by Adler and Ross, and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Damn Yankees was last on the MTW stage in 1996, a year the New York Yankees won the World Series. Featuring audience favorites like, "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO.," "Heart," and "Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets," Damn Yankees is a Faustian fun-fest that celebrates love, baseball, and the importance of an escape clause. Fans can rep their favorite sports team for All Star Theme Night while enjoying a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, October 21, and compete in a "Date with the Devil" costume contest on Friday, October 28.

This classic production will be helmed by director, actress, and Musical Theatre West alum Cynthia Ferrer, who was last seen on the MTW stage as Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Musical Direction will be provided by Matthew Smedal, whose credits include music director and conductor of Jerry Zaks' Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The devilish dance moves will be choreographed by the multi-talented Alexis Carra Girbés, who has been seen as Sherry on "Fosse/Verdon" mini series as well as on and off Broadway in shows such as Wicked, Sweet Charity, Fosse (1st National Tour) and The Pirate Queen.

The Long Beach premiere of Damn Yankees will hit it off on select dates, October 14 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach.

Damn Yankees Washington Senators
Damn Yankees Washington Senators

Lesli Margherita, James Olivas, and Jeff Skowron
Lesli Margherita, James Olivas, and Jeff Skowron

Lesli Margherita, James Olivas, and Jeff Skowron
Lesli Margherita, James Olivas, and Jeff Skowron

Lesli Margherita and Jeff Skowron
Lesli Margherita and Jeff Skowron

James Olivas and Lesli Margherita
James Olivas and Lesli Margherita

The company of Damn Yankees
The company of Damn Yankees

Lesli Margherita and Kevin Symons
Lesli Margherita and Kevin Symons

Julian Xavier, Brandon Keith Rogers, and Lesli Margherita
Julian Xavier, Brandon Keith Rogers, and Lesli Margherita

Brandon Keith Rogers and cast
Brandon Keith Rogers and cast

Teri Bibb, Norman Large, Julie Cardia, James Olivas, Quintan Craig, Marissa Ruth Mayer, Richard Bulda, Logan Rice, Daniel
Teri Bibb, Norman Large, Julie Cardia, James Olivas, Quintan Craig, Marissa Ruth Mayer, Richard Bulda, Logan Rice, Daniel

Props for MTW''s 2022 production of Damn Yankees
Props for MTW''s 2022 production of Damn Yankees

The cast of MTW''s 2022 Damn Yankees
The cast of MTW''s 2022 Damn Yankees

Teri Bibb
Teri Bibb

Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Quintan Craig and Logan Rice
Quintan Craig and Logan Rice

Aurelia Michael-Holmgren and ballplayers
Aurelia Michael-Holmgren and ballplayers

Brandon Keith Rogers, Daniel John O''Connor, Josh Alvarez, Cedric Dodd
Brandon Keith Rogers, Daniel John O''Connor, Josh Alvarez, Cedric Dodd

Ballplayers rehearsing
Ballplayers rehearsing

Daniel John O''Connor, Josh Alvarez, Dance Captain Cedric Dodd, and Aurelia Michael-Holmgren
Daniel John O''Connor, Josh Alvarez, Dance Captain Cedric Dodd, and Aurelia Michael-Holmgren

Alejandro MullerDahlberg and Logan Rice
Alejandro MullerDahlberg and Logan Rice




