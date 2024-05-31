Photos: First Look At BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY At Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor’s Express continues its 36th season with Blues For An Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage. See photos from the production below!

Amid the creative swirl of the Harlem Renaissance, a close-knit group of friends find themselves at a crossroads. Angel, a recently fired and newly single Cotton Club singer, is faced with choosing between a Parisian life of adventure with her costume designer friend Guy and a stable marriage with Leland, a suitor who has just arrived in New York from down south. Little does she know that her decision will have shocking consequences and change the lives of everyone around her forever.

Blues For An Alabama Sky was originally commissioned by the Alliance Theatre and had its world premiere there in 1995. Blues For An Alabama Sky has been performed across the United States and beyond at such prestigious theatres as Center Theatre Group, Guthrie Theatre and the National Theatre in London.

This ensemble cast features Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Theatre: Broadway’s Waitress, Lion King- National Tour, New York Shakespeare in the Park’s Much Ado About Nothing; Television: Atlanta, Haunting of Hill House, Ozark), Christopher Hampton (Horizon’s Kim’s Convenience, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime), Jontavious Johnson (Marietta Theatre in the Square’s A Raisin in the Sun, In The Red and Brown Water, Alliance Theatre’s Hot Wing King), Kenisha Johnson (Theatrical Outfit’s Flex) and AE vet Damian Lockhart (BootyCandy, Father Comes Home from the Wars Parts 1, 2 and 3).

Blues For An Alabama Sky will have its previews on May 30th & May 31st at 7:30 PM and opens June 1st at 8:00 PM. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.