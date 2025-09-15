Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH In Concert At The Soraya

Concert production features original Off-Broadway cast led by Steven Skybell
The Soraya launched its 2025–26 season this past weekend with the West Coast premiere of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, presented in a special concert staging with English supertitles. Check out photos of the production.
Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey directs the production, with Zalmen Mlotek conducting the orchestra.
Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell stars as Tevye, joined by Jennifer Babiak as Golde and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl, alongside nearly the entire original Off-Broadway principal cast and a Los Angeles-based ensemble. Performances took place September 13–14 at The Soraya in Northridge, CA.
Photo Credit: Luis Luque, Luque Photography
Ratchel Zatcoff and Kirk Geritano, Jennifer Babiak, Director Joel Grey, and Steven Skybell
Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, and Jodi Snyder
Jennifer Babiak and Steven Skybell
