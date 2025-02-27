Photos: Elizabeth A. Davis & Dan Amboyer in MAYBE TOMORROW Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get the first look at Abingdon Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway premiere of Max Mondi’s Maybe Tomorrow directed by Chad Austin, starring Tony Award Nominee Elizabeth A. Davis and Younger’s Dan Amboyer.

An untold story. An unimaginable circumstance. A brave new play. Inspired by a true story, this groundbreaking new play pushes the boundaries of what it means to get stuck in the present. In Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

Maybe Tomorrow will play a strictly limited engagement in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres starting March 15, with opening night set for March 20, and performances continuing through April 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Schedule of special events including post-performance talkbacks to be announced at a later date.