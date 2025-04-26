Photos: Demi Moore & Pilaf Visits THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY on Broadway!

Demi Moore and Pilaf, Demi Moore's dog, came to visit The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway! Emmy Rossum was also there to see the show. Rossum was most recently in Walden at Second Stage, and Moore was nominated for an Oscar. They also visited backstage with the star of the show, Sarah Snook, backstage. See the photos below!

About the show

Adapted and directed by multi award-winning Kip Williams during his tenure as Artistic Director at the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company, A Picture of Dorian Gray delivers an all new explosive interplay of live performance and video.

Oscar Wilde wrote the gothic horror novel in 1891, though a shorter, novella-length version was published in the July 1890 issue of the American periodical Lippincott's Monthly Magazine. While the novel was subject to much controversy and criticism in its time, it has come to be recognized as a classic of Gothic literature.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Sarah Snook, Demi Moore & Pilaf!



Emmy Rossum and Sarah Snook



Emmy Rossum, Sarah Snook, Demi Moore & Pilaf!