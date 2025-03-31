Photos: David Rothenberg Hosts Book Launch With Christine Ebersole, Jim McGreevey, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On March 30, theater publicist David Rothenberg celebrated the release of his new book, Manhattan Mayhem, with a release party at Fortune Society’s Castle Gardens. Among the special guests were former New Jersey Governor James McGreevey, and two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole who surprised the packed room with an impromptu a cappella performance of one of Rothenberg’s favorite songs, “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Hosted by Fortune Society CEO Stanley Richards, guests included former CEO of Fortune Society JoAnne Page; from the cast of Rothenberg’s The Castle, Casimiro Torres; and a performance by actor Richard Hoehler and The Fortune Society Choir.

Check out photos below!

David Rothenberg is a 91-year-old theatre professional, radio host, activist and author. A theatre producer, a playwright, and a Broadway press agent, he has counted the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Alvin Ailey, Tennessee Williams, Bette Davis, Peggy Lee and John Gielgud among his friends and colleagues. He founded Fortune Society, the country’s foremost prisoner's rights organization.

He witnessed the Attica Prison Uprising, observed the incarcerated persons at Rikers Island, was spat upon at a civil rights sit-in, and shot at during a Central American Civil War …but says none of this prepared him for the year worked with Lauren Bacall. Endorsed as “The Gay White Hope,” he ran for city councilman of Manhattan and was an early proponent of AIDS awareness. He has hosted a live, weekly radio broadcast for nearly 60 years.

Now he has authored a book, a collection of short fiction, inspired by his nine decades. Manhattan Mayhem is the new book from legendary activist and author David Rothenberg. Manhattan Mayhem will be officially released April 2.

Manhattan Mayhem is a must-read for anyone who loves New York, or anyone who has got the rhythm of New York coursing through their veins. A mensch with a big mouth, a big heart, and big ideas, Rothenberg’s 18 stories capture the mood and heartbeat of the planet's most pulsating plot of land. With heartbreak, humor and hope, Rothenberg shares personal urban fables reflecting on friendships, faith, family and fortune.