Photos: David Korins & More Present BOUNDLESS SPACE... THE POSSIBILITIES OF BURNING MAN
Dive into an eclectic collection of sculptures, paintings, collectibles, mutant vehicles, NFTs, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
David Korins, Emmy Award-winning Creative Director, has collaborated with Burning Man Project, the nonprofit that produces the Burning Man event in Black Rock City, and Sotheby's, for a charitable online auction, public exhibition and event series: Boundless Space... The Possibilities of Burning Man.
Check out photos below!
Hosted at Sotheby's New York (1334 York Ave) from October 3 -7, 2021, with the online auction taking place September 30 - October 8, it is immersing visitors through installations and art activations created by artists from twenty-two countries within the Burning Man global community. For more information and auction highlights, visit here.
Dive into an eclectic collection of sculptures, paintings, collectibles, mutant vehicles, NFTs, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Produced in collaboration with Burning Man Project, funds raised by Boundless Space will support participating artists, help ensure the not-for-profit's long-term survival, and fund their Arts and Civic Engagement programs.
Boundless Space... The Possibilities of Burning Man is introducing fresh audiences to the remarkable creativity that has emerged from Burning Man culture, opening up new opportunities for cross pollination and collaboration between two global communities of artists, art lovers, and patrons.