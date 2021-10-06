Photos: David Korins & More Present BOUNDLESS SPACE... THE POSSIBILITIES OF BURNING MAN

David Korins, Emmy Award-winning Creative Director, has collaborated with Burning Man Project, the nonprofit that produces the Burning Man event in Black Rock City, and Sotheby's, for a charitable online auction, public exhibition and event series: Boundless Space... The Possibilities of Burning Man.

Hosted at Sotheby's New York (1334 York Ave) from October 3 -7, 2021, with the online auction taking place September 30 - October 8, it is immersing visitors through installations and art activations created by artists from twenty-two countries within the Burning Man global community. For more information and auction highlights, visit here.