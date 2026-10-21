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Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway

See photos of Stiles and Sosa with the company!

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Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Ezra Sosa visited "MJ" on Broadway. The pair stopped by after to say congrats to the company. See photos!

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 8 million patrons globally. The German production is currently playing at Hamburg's Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.

The cast features Ilario Grant as 'MJ' and Brandon Lee Harris as 'Michael,' with Apollo Levine as 'Rob/Joseph Jackson,' Christopher Sean Cooper Jr and Jackon Robert Wann as 'Little Michael,' Blake Channing Taylor as 'Little Marlon,' Sasha Allen as 'Katherine Jackson,' Sheldon Henry as 'Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson,' Rebecca Faulkenberry as 'Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as 'Alejandro,' Antoine L. Smith as 'Nick/Berry Gordy,' Joey Sorge as 'Dave,' with Alex Aquilino, Cheslea Mitchell Bonsu Lloyd A. Boyd III, Kellie Drobnik, John Edwards, Josh Jordan, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom and Brion Marquis Watson rounding out the ensemble. Melvin Grey Jr., Sage Lee, Samuel Nelson III, Jayden K. White serve as 'Standby for MJ and Michael.' Carole Denise Jones and Nyla Sostre serve as

'Standby for Rachel and Katherine.' Swings for the production include Blu Allen, Dasia Amos, Kyle Dupree, Tre Frazier, Chantelle Good, Michael Harmon, Skye Jackson-Williams, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Zion Mikhail Praider, and Dustin Praylow.

Photographer: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 1 of 7


Ezra Sosa, Julia Stiles

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 2 of 7


Ezra Sosa, Brandon Lee Harris, Julia Stiles

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 3 of 7


Julia Stiles, Blake Channing Taylor, Christopher Sean Cooper, Jr., Cree Silver Corley, and Ezra Sosa

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 4 of 7


Company Of MJ

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 5 of 7


Julia Stiles, Ezra Sosa

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 6 of 7


Ezra Sosa, Michael Harmon. Julia Stiles

Photos: DWTS Partners Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Visit MJ on Broadway — photo 7 of 7


Ezra Sosa, Julia Stiles, and Samuel Nelson III

Get MJ the Musical Tickets From $80

More on this show: Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ · 6/1/2026



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