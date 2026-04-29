Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Joins the Savannah Bananas for a Special Performance

Broadway's MJ the Musical performed with the Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium over the weekend!

Broadway’s MJ, Matte Martinez, performed special walk-out rendition of “Billie Jean” with Bananas star Kyle “KJ” Jackson and break dancing first base coach, Mace Harrison. Watch the video!

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Broadway performer and card-carrying Banana, Derek Klena, recently joined the lineup, adding to the team’s ongoing connection to the theater world.

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