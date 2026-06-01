Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ

Last evening, original Broadway cast member Tavon Olds-Sample took his final bow as "Middle Michael" in MJ. See photos from the night!

Olds-Sample concluded a run of more than 2,000 performances since the production’s Broadway premiere in December 2021, where he made his Broadway debut.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize? winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).