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Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ

Olds-Sample concluded a run of more than 2,000 performances since the production’s Broadway premiere.

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Last evening, original Broadway cast member Tavon Olds-Sample took his final bow as "Middle Michael" in MJ. See photos from the night!

Olds-Sample concluded a run of more than 2,000 performances since the production’s Broadway premiere in December 2021, where he made his Broadway debut.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize? winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow

Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ Image
Tavon Olds-Sample's final bow


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Musical - Top 3
1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages
23.8% of votes
2. Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre
11.6% of votes
3. Bat Boy - City Center
8.1% of votes

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