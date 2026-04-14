Tavon Olds-Sample Will Depart MJ; Brandon Lee Harris Will Assume the Role of ‘Michael'

Brandon Lee Harris, who originated the role of ‘Michael' in the First National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical MJ, performing in over 500 shows across the country, will return to Broadway and take over the role of ‘Michael' from original Broadway cast member Tavon Olds-Sample beginning Tuesday, July 7 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Olds-Sample, who originated the role of ‘Michael' in MJ on Broadway in 2021, will play his final performance on Sunday, May 31, after over 2,000 performances. In the interm, the role of ‘Michael' will be performed by the production's swings and understudies.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 6 million patrons globally. The North American Tour is currently playing in Sacramento, California at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center starring Jordan Markus, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg's Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Brisbane's Lyric Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.

Tickets for the Broadway production of MJ are now on sale through January 17, 2027.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).