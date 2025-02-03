Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara & More Broadway Stars at the GRAMMYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Several Broadway alums were in attendance at The 67th GRAMMY Awards last night, including Cynthia Erivo who performed a rendition of Fly Me to the Moon in honor of the late Quincy Jones.

Other Broadway names included Kelli O'Hara, who was nominated for her work on the opera recording of The Hours, Aaron Lavar, nominated for The Impossible Dream album, and Alicia Keys, writer of Hell's Kitchen and winner of the Dr. Dre Global Impact award.

Hell's Kitchen won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and Brandon Victor Dixon and producer Adam Blackstone posed with their new award on the red carpet. Additionally, Wayne Brady and Deborah Coz of The Wiz were also in attendance, as was The Notebook composer Ingrid Michaelson.

Take a look at photos of these Broadway stars below, and check out the full list of GRAMMY winners, including Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, and more here. See photos of those stars and more here.