Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More

Last night was music's biggest night and Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and more took home awards at the 67th Annual Grammys. Take a look at photos from the event, performances, and the red carpet below!

GRAMMY Presenters included Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, and more. Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars all took the stage to perform. Lady Gaga debuted her new song Abracadabra, which is set to be on her upcoming studio album.

