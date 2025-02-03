News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More

The 67th Grammy Awards are now streaming on Paramount+.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night was music's biggest night and Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and more took home awards at the 67th Annual Grammys. Take a look at photos from the event, performances, and the red carpet below!

LATEST NEWS

Toumani Diabaté Debut Album 'Kaira' Re-Released on Vinyl
Grammy Award Winner Alex Cuba Releases New Single 'El Día Más Triste'
JPEGMAFIA Releases 'I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTOR'S CUT)'
Billy Strings Wins Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

GRAMMY Presenters included Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, and more. Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars all took the stage to perform. Lady Gaga debuted her new song Abracadabra, which is set to be on her upcoming studio album.

Check out the photos below, and click here for Broadway attendees including Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Alicia Keys, and more. The full list of GRAMMY winners is available here.

Photo Credit: CBS Broadcasting

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Beyoncé

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Diana Ross

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Charli XCX

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Janelle Monáe and Chappell Roan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Gloria Estefan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Gloria Estefan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Kendrick Lamar

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Shakira

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Doechii

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Lainey Wilson and Jacob Collier

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Jay-Z and Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Sheryl Crow, Sabrina Carpenter and Kasey Musgraves

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Jacob Collier

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Chappel Roan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Teddy Swims

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Beyoncé

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish and John Legend

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Cardi B

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Lady Gaga

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Charlie XCX

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Benson Boone

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Paris Hilton

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Charlie XCX

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Doechii

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Nikki Glaser

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Chappell Roan

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Billie Eilish and Finneas

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Raye

Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More Image
Sabrina Carpenter



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos