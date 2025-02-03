Photos: Inside the 67th GRAMMYs With Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, & More

The 67th Grammy Awards are now streaming on Paramount+.
Last night was music's biggest night and Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and more took home awards at the 67th Annual Grammys. Take a look at photos from the event, performances, and the red carpet below!
GRAMMY Presenters included Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, and more. Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars all took the stage to perform. Lady Gaga debuted her new song Abracadabra, which is set to be on her upcoming studio album.
Check out the photos below, and click here for Broadway attendees including Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Alicia Keys, and more. The full list of GRAMMY winners is available here.
Photo Credit: CBS Broadcasting
Beyoncé
Charli XCX
Janelle Monáe and Chappell Roan
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
Kendrick Lamar
Shakira
Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga
Doechii
Lainey Wilson and Jacob Collier
Jay-Z and Beyonce
Sheryl Crow, Sabrina Carpenter and Kasey Musgraves
Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo
Jacob Collier
Chappel Roan
Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Teddy Swims
Beyoncé
Olivia Rodrigo
Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish and John Legend
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Lainey Wilson
Cardi B
Charlie XCX
Benson Boone
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Charlie XCX
Doechii
Nikki Glaser
Chappell Roan
Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser
Billie Eilish and Finneas
Raye
Videos