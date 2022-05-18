Photos: Chris Colfer, Peppermint, André de Shields & More Take Part in PBS' TRUE COLORS: LGBTQ+ OUR STORIES, OUR SONGS

Nouveau Productions and PBS present a new collaboration, just in time for Pride Month. TRUE COLORS: LGBTQ+ OUR STORIES, OUR SONGS celebrates the stories and music that make us who we are. Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, the special shares real-life stories of hope, resilience and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music. Exploring the personal journeys of remarkable individuals, the program connects these heartfelt stories with the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Hosted by Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, TRUE COLORS: LGBTQ+ OUR STORIES, OUR SONGS includes musical performances by: Indigo Girls ("Closer to Fine"); country-pop singer Billy Gilman ("For Our World"); indie-pop singer, songwriter Morgxn ("Wonder"); drag artists Peppermint, Alexis Michelle and Jujubee, performing "(A Little More) Mascara" from La Cage Aux Folles; Glee sensation Chris Colfer; celebrated Christian singer Trey Pearson ("Hey Jesus"); trans opera singer Breanna Sinclairé ("Somewhere" from West Side Story); and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner André de Shields ("The Colors of My Life" from Barnum). All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier. In addition, the special features interviews with former NBA player Jason Collins and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress and activist Cynthia Nixon and other individuals sharing their inspiring real-life stories.

TRUE COLORS: LGBTQ+ OUR STORIES, OUR SONGS is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, June 4, 2022 (check local listings). It will also be available for free streaming on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.



