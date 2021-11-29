Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
Photos: Check Out New Images of Idina Menzel, YDE & More in Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming

This concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming are underway at A.R.T. Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (she/her - Rent, Wicked, Frozen) and musician YDE (she/her - @notyde on TikTok, "Stopped Buying Diamonds," "The Haunted Hathaways," "School of Rock") appear as mother and daughter in the ensemble cast.

New rehearsal photos have been released! Check them out below!

The cast includes:

Brittany Campbell (she/her - The Civil War and A Christmas Carol on Broadway; Hamilton in Chicago)

Deborah S. Craig (she/her - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway, Drama Desk Award; upcoming films The Tiger's Apprentice, Me Time, and Meet Cute)

Paravi Das (she/her - @pxrxvi on TikTok)

Luke Ferrari (they/them - Young Frankenstein, Annie, and others at Smithtown Performing Arts Center)

Josh Lamon (he/him - Finding Neverland at A.R.T. and on Broadway, The Prom and Hair on Broadway)

Kingsley Leggs (he/him - Fingersmith at A.R.T., Little Shop of Horrors Off Broadway, The Color Purple on Broadway)

Javier Muñoz (he/him - Hamilton and In the Heights on Broadway, "Shadowhunters," "Blindspot")

Michael Williams (he/him - The Secret Garden at Beachmont Players, NBC's "The Voice" Top 10)

Joining the cast nightly will be members of the Boston Children's Chorus.

WILD: A Musical Becoming is about a single mother struggling to hold on to her family farm and connect with her teenage daughter, whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had. Inspired by the show's theme of caring for the planet, this concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

Photo credit: Maggie Hall

YDE and Idina Menzel
YDE and Idina Menzel

Diane Paulus
Diane Paulus

Javier Muñoz, Luke Ferrari, Deborah S. Craig, Paravi Das, and Kingsley Leggs
Javier Muñoz, Luke Ferrari, Deborah S. Craig, Paravi Das, and Kingsley Leggs

Justin Tranter, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and Caroline Pennell
Justin Tranter, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and Caroline Pennell

Members of the company
Members of the company

Members of the Boston Childrena??s Chorus
Members of the Boston Childrena??s Chorus

Michael Williams, Josh Lamon, and Javier Muñoz
Michael Williams, Josh Lamon, and Javier Muñoz

Paravi Das, YDE, and Luke Ferrari
Paravi Das, YDE, and Luke Ferrari

The company
The company


